HomeWorld News

Police officer stabbed by a knife-wielding man reportedly shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Brussels

Get short URL
Police work outside the police headquarters after a knife attack on a police officer in Brussels © Reuters / Yves Herman
A man wielding a knife has stabbed an officer outside a police station in central Brussels, officials confirmed. The attacker reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

The incident took place in the Ixelles area, which is considered a wealthy part of the Belgian capital, on Tuesday morning.

The police officer suffered minor neck injuries in the attack, officials said, as cited by RTBF. One of the victim’s colleagues responded by firing at the assailant, injuring him in the chest.

Police keep watch outside the police headquarters after a knife attack on a police officer © Reuters / Yves Herman

READ MORE: 2 injured as car rams into pedestrians in southern France, driver reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’

However, a police spokesperson said that it was “too early to say anything about” the incident, adding that the attacker’s motives have yet to be investigated.

Reacting to the incident, Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted that police were “once again the victim of a cowardly attack.”

Belgium and other European nations have been gripped by a wave of knife attacks in recent years. In September this year, another man stabbed an officer in Brussels. Roughly a year ago, a knife-wielding attacker threatened to kill passengers and caused panic on a train in the Belgian capital.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies