Knife-wielding attacker injures police officer in Brussels

Knife-wielding attacker injures police officer in Brussels
Police officers stand at the entrance of the Park Maximilien in Brussels, Belgium, September 17, 2018. © Francois Walschaerts / Reuters
A knife-wielding man has attacked and wounded an officer in Brussels, police said, adding that they had shot and injured the assailant.

The attack took place in Maximilian Park in the northern neighborhood of the capital on Monday morning, police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said.

The police officer who was attacked received minor injuries, she added.

The suspect was shot by another police officer, and is “in a serious condition.”

Maximilian Park has long been a location for hundreds of asylum seekers to gather. There is a refugee camp in the area, which attracts migrants and volunteers who distribute food and clothes.

