Woman who lost fiance in Lion Air plane disaster marks couple’s wedding day (PHOTOS)

An Indonesian woman whose fiance tragically died in last month’s Lion Air plane crash donned her wedding dress and ring to mark what should have been their happy celebration, as per his last message before taking the fatal flight.

Intan Sytai, 26, and her boyfriend Rio Nanda Pratama were due to marry on November 11, however Pratama sadly never made the journey home. Sytai wrote on Instagram that she was carrying out her fiance’s wishes by wearing her wedding dress on the day they should have been wed.

Sytai posted on social media that her boyfriend jokingly told her that if he didn’t return by 11 November, the young bride-to-be should “go ahead wear your wedding dress that I chose for you, wear beautiful make-up… and take good photos,” the Straits Times reports. “Then send the photos to me,” he added.

Sharing images of herself in a white wedding gown, Sytai wrote a heartfelt message to her lost fiance: “There is sadness that I cannot describe, but I have to smile for you. I shall not mourn. I have to stay strong like you always told me.”

Pratama, 26, was one of 189 people on board the ill-fated Lion Air flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Jakarta late last month. The doctor was returning home to Pangkal Pinang after attending a work conference in the capital when disaster struck.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea on October 29 with all lives lost. Air crash investigators believe the accident may have been the result of inaccurate readings sending the plane into a sudden and irreversible descent.

