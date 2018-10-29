Passenger plane crashes in Indonesia on domestic flight

An aircraft operated by the Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air has crashed while on a domestic flight from Jakarta, the country's rescue agency confirms

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the Indonesian rescue agency said, as cited by Reuters. The plane was on its way from Indonesian capital Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang on Sumatra, a flight slightly longer than an hour.

Latif said that the jet lost contact with air traffic control some 13 minutes into the flight, and crashed into the sea.

Lion Air has made no official statement so far.

Flight JT610 is operated by a Boeing-737 Max 8, capable of seating up to 210 passengers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW