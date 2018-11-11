‘Trump means war’: Hundreds protest US president’s WWI centenary visit to Paris (VIDEO)

Hundreds of people protested against US President Donald Trump in Paris, condemning what they called his belligerent policies and aggressive nationalism – the latest instance of a not-so-welcoming French response to Trump’s visit.

Some 1,500 people gathered at the Place de la Republique to protest against Trump’s participation in the WWI centenary events and against his political course in general, local media said. Organized under the slogan “Trump means war,” it was put together by dozens of groups, including 'Paris Against Trump' and 'Stop the War'. People from both France and the US were seen taking part.

The protesters unfurled a large banner reading “Trump = war” on a monument topped by a statue of Marianne, the personification of France. They also launched a Trump baby balloon, similar to the one that flew above London streets in July during the mass protests against the US president’s visit to the UK.

The demonstrators held placards that blasted Trump’s immigration policies, called him a “liar” and a “very, very, very bad president” as well as urged him to “resign to make America great again.” Those who braved rain to join the rally also mocked Trump’s decision to cancel a visit to a memorial cemetery in France due to bad weather.

Police were deployed in force as they feared that the rally might spill into riots due to 200 to 400 “violent radicals” thought to be joining it. In the end, the protest went peacefully and “without any incident,” police said.

Despite his best efforts to avoid unpleasant weather, Trump may have felt the cold shoulder during his visit to France. On Sunday, a bare-breasted FEMEN protester almost threw herself at Trump’s motorcade. One French TV host also went to extraordinary lengths to show that the US leader is unwelcome in Paris – by switching to English to tell Trump to “go and f*** himself.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!