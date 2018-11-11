Putin says he DID talk with Trump despite last-minute Elysee seating change

A last-minute seating change did not prevent Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump from exchanging words at the Elysee Palace lunch, the Russian president told reporters. The French hosts earlier objected to their meeting in Paris.

When asked by Russian news agencies if he had a chance to talk to Trump, Putin responded “Yes,” adding that the chat was “good.”

This is despite Putin’s spokesman saying earlier that the presidents didn’t have time to talk at the table and then said their goodbyes when leaving the Elysee Palace lunch, the final gathering event for the world leaders who arrived to mark the WWI commemoration in Paris.

#Paris: Vladimir Putin attended a working lunch at Elysee Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for heads of delegations pic.twitter.com/kaPLZQyjEH — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) November 11, 2018

Notably, the French side was “very insistent” that Putin and Trump not meet, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian TV. An earlier report claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron personally asked the two to not hold a Helsinki-like summit in Paris, worried that a Trump-Putin meeting could steal the limelight from the solemn event he hosted.

