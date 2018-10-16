HomeWorld News

Ukrainian military publishes, then deletes info on American killed in Su-27 crash

Get short URL
Ukrainian military publishes, then deletes info on American killed in Su-27 crash
Journalists take pictures as a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet takes off during a drill with NATO forces © Reuters / Gleb Garanich
Following the recent Su-27 crash in Western Ukraine, the country's military revealed in a Facebook post that one of the pilots was an American National Guardsman. That information was deleted minutes later.

That initial post on the Ukrainian General Staff's page read: "We regret to inform that according to the rescue team, the bodies of two pilots have been discovered: one is a serviceman of the Ukrainian Air Force, the other is a member of the US National Guard."

Minutes later, the ending was amended to simply read "the circumstances of the incident are being established."

READ MORE: American serviceman killed in Ukrainian Su-27 crash during war games with NATO

The sneaky retraction didn't go unnoticed, though: both Russian media and Western journalists saw it, and it raised some eyebrows.

Ultimately a statement from the Ukrainian military prosecutor confirmed one of the pilots was an American serviceman, and the US Air Force said an American serviceman was involved in the crash. The posts by the Ukrainian General Staff and Ministry of Defense remained unaltered, however.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies