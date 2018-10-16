Ukrainian Su-27 crashes during war games with US, American serviceman reportedly killed

A Su-27 fighter jet has crashed in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa region during exercises with the US military, killing both pilots. One of them was an American serviceman, the Ukrainian military said.

The Su-27 crashed during a simulated combat flight. The Ukrainian General Staff initially issued a statement on Facebook that mentioned the citizenships of the two pilots.

“We regret to inform that according to the rescue team, the bodies of two pilots have been discovered: one is a serviceman of the Ukrainian Air Force, the other is a member of the US National Guard,” it said.

However, the Ukrainian military prosecutor's office later confirmed that one of the fatalities was a US serviceman and another a Ukrainian.

The jet was reportedly taking part in Clear Sky 2018, a joint military exercise with NATO members taking place October 8 through 19 in Western Ukraine. Other participants include the US, Belgium, the UK, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

When advertising the drills on his Facebook page, he said NATO soldiers have “a lot to learn” from Ukrainians, and warned that, if Russia launched airstrikes against Ukraine, the cost would be “very high.”