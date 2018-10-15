ISIS take 700 refugees hostage as US keeps ‘imitating’ fighting terrorists in Syria – MoD

Islamic State terrorists have attacked a refugee camp in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province and took hundreds of people hostage, while the US and its allied armed groups looked away, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The brazen assault on the El Bahra refugee camp took place on Saturday and saw “130 families of about 700 people” abducted and taken away to Hajin, the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major General Vladimir Savchenko, said in a statement.

“The kidnapped civilians… can be used by terrorists as a ‘human shield’” to protect them from the possible advance of the US-backed Syrian democratic forces, he said.

The town of Hajin, where the people were taken, is located in the 20-kilometer area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River currently controlled by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists. IS has managed to maintain control of such large territory in Deir ez-Zor as a result of “inaction of the US-backed armed units,” Savchenko emphasized.

“The US-led coalition and the Pentagon-controlled Kurdish forces continue to imitate the fight against Islamic State in the south of Deir ez-Zor province,” without making actual steps to eradicate the terrorists, he said.

