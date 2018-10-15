Tehran denies reports of Ankara embassy evacuation over bomb plot notice – Iranian media

Tehran has denied reports that its embassy in Ankara was evacuated over a bomb-plot notice, Iran’s media reports, citing the Foreign Ministry. Security had been still stepped up, it added.

Earlier, Turkish news outlets said that local security discovered a notice on a potential bomb attack and that the Iranian ambassador was evacuated from the building. It was also said that the area near the site has been cordoned off.

However, the information was later refuted by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Press TV reports.

Iranian official at the diplomatic mission also confirmed that all staff were present at the embassy and that it was open for consular activities, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

