Iran summons envoys of UK, Netherlands & Denmark, after military parade attack – IRNA

Tehran has summoned the envoys of three European countries and is accusing them of harboring opposition groups, after an attack at a military parade in the city of Ahvaz claimed over 20 lives and left dozens injured.

"It is not acceptable that these groups are not listed as terrorist organizations by the European Union as long as they have not carried out a terrorist attack in Europe," Bahram Qasemi, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said, as cited by the IRNA news agency.

Read more

Up to 25 were people killed and more than 50 others injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately at the crowd during a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The attack has been claimed by the ‘Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz’ separatist group, which Tehran says is supported by Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his country held “regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such [an] attack.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei later also linked the Ahvaz shooting to the US allies in the region.

“This crime is a continuation of the plots of the regional states that are puppets of the United States, and their goal is to create insecurity in our dear country,” Khamenei said on his website, urging security forces to track down those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!