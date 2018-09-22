Iran blames ‘regional terror sponsors & their US masters’ after military parade attack

Following a deadly attack on a military parade in southern Iran, the country’s foreign minister said that regional sponsors of terrorism and their “US masters” are to be held accountable for such assaults.

Top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed to respond “swiftly and decisively” after gunmen opened fire in Ahvaz on Saturday leading to multiple casualties. The minister claimed that the terrorists were sponsored and trained by “a foreign regime.”

Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks.

Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives. pic.twitter.com/WG1J1wgVD9 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 22, 2018

There are conflicting reports on the death toll and wounded in the carnage. Iran’s Irna news agency says that 10 people were killed and over 20 injured. While Tasnim reports the death toll has reached 12.

According to Irna, the assaults have been claimed by the "Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz" group, but officials have yet to release information confirming that.

On Saturday, Iran was holding parades in several cities, including the capital Tehran, commemorating the end of the eight-year Iran-Iraq conflict.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!