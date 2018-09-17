Anarchist group attacks Iranian embassy in Athens

An anarchist group attacked the Iranian embassy in Athens early on Monday, smashing windows and throwing red paint into the courtyard, police said. Responsibility for the attack protesting against Tehran’s treatment of its Kurdish population was claimed by the Rubicon group, a police official told AFP. No arrests have yet been made, according to the official. The attack was carried out at about 3am GMT by around 10 members of the group, who were armed with iron bars. They took the guard by surprise and then smashed windows in the waiting room. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The Rubicon group claimed in a statement on the internet that the attack was a gesture of solidarity with the “Kurds of Iran.” The group has carried out a series of similar attacks in recent years, targeting embassies, companies and public buildings, causing damage but no injuries.