Absolute majority at stake for Merkel’s sister party in Bavaria…a further blow to German Chancellor?

On Sunday, Bavarians choose their next government. As polls paint a grim picture for Merkel’s sister party (CSU), anti-establishment AfD and the Greens are said to break its absolute majority…dealing a further blow to Chancellor.

Germany's largest and second most populated federal state may soon have its political landscape changed, according to polls. Sister party to Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), may once again lose its absolute majority (last time it happened was in 2008). With CSU now projected to get some 34 percent of votes, it could mean a historic loss for Merkel’s long-standing ally.

A potential voting shift is explained partly due to Merkel’s migrant stance. It is said that her supporters are to gain only a third of votes in the country’s richest state.

The Green party which has 19 percent of support, according to polls, is adamant its rival’s hold on power is coming to an end. Candidate for Alliance '90/Green Party Katharina Schulze earlier promised that “the absolute majority of the CSU will be history in Bavaria.”

The anti-establishment Alternative for Germany party is due to enter the state’s parliament for the first time, it is predicted. Petr Bystron, an MP from the fastest-growing party in Germany, told RT that Merkel’s coalition “is massively losing its people,” while AfD has “a big part of their electorate.”

Bystron believes that although the election may shake up the ruling coalition, it’s unlikely it would fall apart, because of Merkel’s grip on power.

“What we see is everyone in the government sticking to its chair, especially Angela Merkel too. They will try to stay in power as long as possible,” he explained.

