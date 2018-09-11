Unpredictable geopolitical climate makes Russia-China ties more important – Xi Jinping

An increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate makes the partnership between Moscow and Beijing more important, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during talks with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The two leaders met at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East. During the talks, Xi also advocated for both countries to team up against protectionism.

Earlier it was announced that China’s air force will be joining a massive Russian military drill ‘Vostok 2018’ which is taking place in the Russia’s Far East concurrent with the forum.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW