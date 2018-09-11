Filming of staged chemical attack in Syrian Idlib starts - Russian MoD
HomeWorld News

Unpredictable geopolitical climate makes Russia-China ties more important – Xi Jinping

Get short URL
Unpredictable geopolitical climate makes Russia-China ties more important – Xi Jinping
Xin Jinping and Vladimir Putin. September 11, 2018. © Pool / Reuters
An increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate makes the partnership between Moscow and Beijing more important, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during talks with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The two leaders met at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East. During the talks, Xi also advocated for both countries to team up against protectionism.

READ MORE: 300k troops & thousands of war machines: Russia starts biggest military drill in decades (VIDEO)

Earlier it was announced that China’s air force will be joining a massive Russian military drill ‘Vostok 2018’ which is taking place in the Russia’s Far East concurrent with the forum.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies