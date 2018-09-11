Afghanistan suicide bomber kills at least 22, injures 23 - official

A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 22 people on Tuesday, a local official has said. Another 23 are reported to have been injured in the blast.

The attacker targeted a gathering in the eastern Nangarhar Province, the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said, Reuters reports.

The bomber reportedly attacked a rally on a highway between the city of Jalalabad, east Afghanistan, and a crossing into neighbouring Pakistan.

Sohrab Qaderi, a local council member, said 45 had been either killed or wounded, but that the toll could rise

It comes after separate reports this morning of a teenager being killed and four injured in a series of explosions in the Behsud district of the province. According to Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, a 14 year old was killed and four others were wounded in the blasts.

