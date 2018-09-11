Afghanistan suicide bomber kills at least 22, injures 23 - official
A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more on Tuesday, a local official has said.
The attacker also reportedly injured 23 people as he targeted a gathering in the eastern Nangarhar Province, the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said, Reuters reports.
The bomber reportedly attacked a rally on a highway between the city of Jalalabad, east Afghanistan, and a crossing into neighbouring Pakistan.
Sohrab Qaderi, a local council member, said 45 had been either killed or wounded, but that the toll could rise.
It comes after separate reports this morning of a teenager being killed and four injured in a series of explosions in the Behsud district of the province. According to Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, a 14 year old was killed and four others were wounded in the blasts.
