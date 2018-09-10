Taliban captures 8 police security posts in northern Afghanistan amid insurgents' offensive – report

Taliban militants have captured eight police security posts in northern Afghanistan amid an insurgents’ offensive that continues in the conflict-ridden country, local media report.

The clashes in Sari-Pul province started on Sunday night, local officials confirmed to TOLOnews, adding that the militants had attacked the area from three directions. “If the government does not send reinforcements, the center will collapse to the Taliban,” Provincial Governor Zabihullah Amani admitted.

According to Pajhwok news agency, the group captured at least eight security posts in the province.

Heavy clashes and fighting were also reported in two more provinces in the north of the country. At least 13 security forces personnel were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Kunduz province, Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council, told AP. The fighting in Zawzjan province resulted in eight police officers being killed, provincial Police Chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani added. There were also casualties among the Taliban, officials confirmed.

In spring, the Taliban launched its major offensive in Afghanistan, resulting in dozens of dead and injured. Clashes didn’t abate even during the unprecedented Eid holiday ceasefire in June.

According to investigative journalist and author Nicholas Davies, the Taliban is trying to apply more pressure to force the US to talk to them about withdrawal and – despite all the tough talk from the Americans – the US is losing in Afghanistan. “At this point, the Taliban are on the offensive and the Americans and their allies in Afghanistan seem to be completely at a loss as to what to do,” he told RT earlier in August.

