HomeWorld News

Chemnitz braces for new protests: 2 Afghans arrested over man’s death in east German brawl

Get short URL
Chemnitz braces for new protests: 2 Afghans arrested over man’s death in east German brawl
Flowers and candles left in remembrance in the playground in Köthen, Saxony-Anhalt © Sebastian Willnow/Global Look Press
Police have arrested two Afghan nationals suspected of killing a 22-year-old man in the eastern town of Kothen, Germany. It comes just two weeks after another German was stabbed to death in Chemnitz.

The circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on Saturday evening remain unclear. The killing may have followed a dispute between the two Afghans and two Germans, Die Welt reports. It is thought that the German victim died as the result of a brain hemorrhage.

Read more
Police block the right-wing demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany September 1, 2018 © Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters ‘No evidence’ far-right mobsters attacked foreigners during Chemnitz rallies – German intel chief

Some witnesses saying that the two suspects had previously been involved in an argument with another compatriot and a German woman. The row apparently related to who got the woman pregnant, according to Bild. The two Germans than intervened in a dispute and one of them was beaten to death.

Police continue to investigate the murder, according to prosecutors. Authorities in Saxony-Anhalt told an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the 22-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

The murder comes shortly after the death in late August of another German man in the city of Chemnitz. He was stabbed and killed by a group of asylum seekers, believed to be from Iraq and Syria, in a murder which has galvanized the far-right in Germany.

Those opposing Angela Merkel’s open-borders policy have been using the murders as further evidence that crime and insecurity have soared since the chancellor let in millions of asylum seekers three years ago.

Pro Chemnitz, a group which has organized protests against Germany’s immigration policy in the city since the August killing, said that last night’s death was evidence that “Germans are slaughtered everywhere,” asserting that “we must not let this happen again.”

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies