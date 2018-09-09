Chemnitz braces for new protests: 2 Afghans arrested over man’s death in east German brawl

Police have arrested two Afghan nationals suspected of killing a 22-year-old man in the eastern town of Kothen, Germany. It comes just two weeks after another German was stabbed to death in Chemnitz.

The circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on Saturday evening remain unclear. The killing may have followed a dispute between the two Afghans and two Germans, Die Welt reports. It is thought that the German victim died as the result of a brain hemorrhage.

Some witnesses saying that the two suspects had previously been involved in an argument with another compatriot and a German woman. The row apparently related to who got the woman pregnant, according to Bild. The two Germans than intervened in a dispute and one of them was beaten to death.

Police continue to investigate the murder, according to prosecutors. Authorities in Saxony-Anhalt told an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the 22-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

The murder comes shortly after the death in late August of another German man in the city of Chemnitz. He was stabbed and killed by a group of asylum seekers, believed to be from Iraq and Syria, in a murder which has galvanized the far-right in Germany.

Those opposing Angela Merkel’s open-borders policy have been using the murders as further evidence that crime and insecurity have soared since the chancellor let in millions of asylum seekers three years ago.

Pro Chemnitz, a group which has organized protests against Germany’s immigration policy in the city since the August killing, said that last night’s death was evidence that “Germans are slaughtered everywhere,” asserting that “we must not let this happen again.”

