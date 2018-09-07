‘No evidence’ far-right mobsters attacked foreigners during Chemnitz rallies – German intel chief

There is no evidence that the far-right were hunting foreigners during rallies in Chemnitz, according to Hans-Georg Maassen, chief of Germany’s domestic security agency. It has prompted some MPs to say he is not right for the job.

It was widely alleged that radicals were seen chasing down non-Germans during the unrest following massive far-right demonstrations in Chemnitz, where a 35-year-old native was fatally stabbed in a brawl involving migrants. However, Maassen, head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has expressed his doubts.

Read more

“I share the skepticism towards media reports of right-wing extremists chasing down [foreigners] in Chemnitz,” Maassen told Bild newspaper. Videos purporting to show far-right activists attacking foreigners have circulated online since last week, but their authenticity is questionable, according to the intelligence chief.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the video of this alleged incident circulating online is authentic,” he said, before adding that his agency – which in charge of ensuring homeland security – had “no reliable information that such pursuits had taken place.” However, he did not specify which video he was referring to.

He suggested that there is good reason to believe “this is deliberate misinformation, possibly to distract the public from the murder in Chemnitz.”

Maassen’s assessment followed a statement of condemnation from Chancellor Angela Merkel, who offered a clear-cut view of the Chemnitz rallies.

“We have video footage showing that there was targeted harassment, that there was rioting, that there was hate on the streets, and that has no place under our rule of law,” Merkel said last week.

READ MORE: ‘I would join protests if I wasn’t minister’: Merkel interior chief Seehofer on Chemnitz unrest

The intelligence chief’s remark triggered criticism from some top MPs. Katrin Goering-Eckardt, head of the Greens’ parliamentary faction, said Maassen “is not up to the job” given the fact that “he only commented on a video, but not on the acts of violence and the public displays of anti-constitutional symbols in Chemnitz.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!