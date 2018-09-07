Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos jailed for 14 days, slapped with $9,500 fine in Mueller probe
HomeWorld News

Iraqi protesters break into Russian Lukoil-managed facility, briefly take employees hostage

Get short URL
Iraqi protesters break into Russian Lukoil-managed facility, briefly take employees hostage
File PHOTO: Iraqi protesters rally near the burnt building of the government office in Basra, Iraq September 7, 2018. © Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters
The protests that turned into riots in Iraq’s Basra have spilled out into the nearby oilfield, in which Russian oil giant Lukoil is a major stakeholder. Protesters stormed it and took two hostages, later freeing them unharmed.

The crowd forced its way into a water treatment facility linked to the West Qurna-2 oilfield managed by Lukoil, a source within the Russian energy company and local police source told Reuters. The protesters took two local employees hostage. However, less than an hour later the agency reported that the protesters left the facility peacefully and set both employees free.

No Lukoil employees were injured in the incident, a source told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

This comes as the Iraqi government has reportedly imposed a state of emergency in the Basra province in connection with the riots.

Read more
Protester in front of the burnt Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq © Essam al-Sudani Protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq (VIDEO)

Located 65 kilometers north-west of the southern city of Basra, West Qurna-2 oilfield is one of Iraq’s – and the world’s – largest. Lukoil was awarded a contract for the development of the field back in 2009. Just two days ago, the company signed a new development plan for West Qurna-2.

A continued disruption of the facility work for just three days could reportedly be enough to completely shut down the oilfield.

Violent protests in Basra erupted early this week and since then have left at least 11 people dead. The rioters express their discontent over the shortages of water, electricity and jobs. They have been storming government buildings, as well as the headquarters of political parties with links to Iran.

The Iranian consulate in Basra was stormed and set on fire earlier on Friday. In response to the riots, the Iraqi security officials have imposed a citywide curfew.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the protests reportedly announced a halt to the demonstrations in the region, according to Al Arabiya.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies