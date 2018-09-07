Trump says he could meet Russia investigation special counsel ‘under certain circumstances’
Protesters set fire to Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq – reports (VIDEO)

Protest in Basra, Iraq September 5, 2018 © Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters
Protesters have stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi oil-hub city of Basra, according to reports that cite local security sources. Protests in Basra have been ongoing since the start of the week.

Violent protests in Basra have been ongoing since Monday. The rioters are angry over poor public services, including the lack of potable water. They have been attacking government buildings, as well as the headquarters of political parties with links to Iran.

At least 10 protesters have died since Monday in clashes with security forces. They are accusing corrupt political parties of allowing the city’s infrastructure to crumble, as well as blaming Iran for interfering with Iraqi politics. Before setting fire to the consulate, they spent hours shouting anti-Iranian slogans in front of it. At least one protester’s message, viewed over 24,000 time on Facebook, accuses Iran of directly cutting off the water supply to Basra, which is located around 30km from the Iranian border.

