Scandal-hit USA Gymnastics chief to resign ‘in the wake of horrific events’ of Nassar sexual abuse

USA Gymnastics says its chief executive Kerry Perry is resigning, as the organization attempts to piece itself together after being rocked by the sexual abuse scandal surrounding pedophile former team doctor Larry Nassar.

READ MORE: #JustBurnIt: Furious Nike customers destroy sports gear over Kaepernick ad (VIDEOS)

The sport's national governing body in America confirmed on Tuesday that Perry had informed its board of directors she would resign from her roles as president and CEO, the board said in a statement.

Kerry Perry has resigned as President and CEO of USA Gymnastics, effective immediately. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 4, 2018

Statement from the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors on the resignation of Kerry Perry:https://t.co/HSaspqzbPJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 4, 2018

Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board, wrote in statement: “I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," before adding: "In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress is stabilizing itself.”

Read more

In a separate letter, Golz said: “While much has been accomplished over the past several months to stabilize the organization, we still face tremendous challenges as we all work to achieve fundamental changes to move our sport forward.”

In May, Perry apologized to Team USA gymnasts who had become victims of pedophile doctor Larry Nassar, who worked for nearly 30 years as the US gymnastics team physician, abusing hundreds of young athletes.

READ MORE: Ex-Iran President Ahmadinejad backs NFL outcast Kaepernick

Perry told a congressional subcommittee investigating the sexual abuse of Olympic athletes that she was “appalled and sickened by the despicable crimes of Larry Nassar” and offered future “action plans,” however they were met with skepticism by lawmakers about their resolve and ability to deliver on those promises.

Earlier this year, more than 200 women came forward to accuse Nassar of significant abuse. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence for possession child pornography and has also been handed a jail term of up to 175 years for molesting young athletes – which he will serve if he survives the federal sentence.

As a representative of the organization, she inappropriately contacted a survivor, who is also a represented plaintiff, in response to that survivor’s public criticism of her. USA Gymnastics decided it would be best to move forward without Ms. Tracy in this role. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 31, 2018

USA Gymnastics also tweeted on Friday that it had asked Mary Lee Tracy to resign from her elite development coordinator role after she "inappropriately contacted a survivor, who is also a represented plaintiff, in response to that survivor’s public criticism of her." The organization said it thought it was "best to move forward without her in the role."