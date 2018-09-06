Brazil's presidential candidate Bolsonaro stabbed during campaign event (DISTURBING VIDEOS)

Jair Bolsonaro, the frontrunner in Brazil's presidential election, dubbed “the Trump of the tropics” by some media, has been stabbed, his son told the media.

Bolsonaro made a campaign stop in the Brazilian south-eastern city of Jiuz de Fora, his son, Flavio, said in a Twitter post, adding that his father was “stabbed in the abdomen” while attending the campaign event. He also said that Jair sustained only a “skin-deep” light injury and is out of any danger.

A video circulated on social media reportedly shows the presidential candidate being dragged to an ambulance amidst a crowd after he was apparently stabbed.

Another video showed someone in the crowd sticking a knife into the politician’s abdomen as he was cheering the crowd.

The alleged stabbing suspect has been detained, the media reported.

The former military captain and a member of a fringe nationalist Social Liberal Party (PSL), Bolsonaro is a controversial figure in the Brazilian politics, known for his criticism of gays and immigrants as well as sympathies towards Brazil's 1964–1985 military dictatorship.

However, he has recently gained popularity due to his strong populist and anti-corruption messages that he issued at a time when the Brazilian ruling elites got mired in a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal, involving Brazil’s meatpacking and oil giants. He has even been dubbed “the Trump of the tropics” by some media due to the similarities in his campaign tactics and that of the current US President Donald Trump.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro portrayed himself as a pro-gun anti-establishment candidate, who seeks to “drain the swamp” of the Brazilian elite, which has sunk in corruption.Some Brazilian media also reported that Bolsonaro repeatedly spoke favorably of Trump and even liked to compare himself to the US president.

Last year, Bolsonaro promised to make Brazil leave the Paris Climate Agreement – something that Trump already did – as well as slammed the local press for spreading “fake news” in another striking parallel to the US leader while promising that his government “would not be politically correct.” However, despite his seemingly high popularity, Bolsonaro have so far failed to form any alliance with any major political forces in Brazil so far.