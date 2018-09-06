VIDEO of strikes on terrorist targets in Idlib released by Russian MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing how its military jets use high precision weapons to knock out what it claims are the locations of Jabhat an-Nusra terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province.

On Tuesday, the Ministry said its state of the art Su-34 and Su-35 destroyed several terrorist targets. Those included a workshop used by the militants for construction of drones, a warehouse of explosives as well as a storehouse, where they kept their MANPADs. The attacks were launched with high precision weapons, it has been stated.

Rebuffing earlier allegations that the bombardment hit civilian targets in Idlib, the ministry’s spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stressed that the strikes hit solely “the identified terrorist objects located far from settlements.”

Idlib is the last stronghold of terrorists in Syria, and Moscow has been recently voicing huge concerns that the US is apparently attempting to keep them in the area. Over the past week Russia has warned that a chemical weapon provocation is being prepared in Idlib to be further used by the West as a pretext for a new strike on the Arab Republic.

Russia presented its findings on the possible false-flag assault to the UN and the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), but despite this the Pentagon maintains that it is in the dark over “any chemical capability” of the Syrian opposition groups.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.