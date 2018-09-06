Iraqis torch government building in Basra as anger over corruption grows (VIDEO)

Demonstrators set a government building on fire amid ongoing protests over poor public services in Basra, Iraq, with police clashes leaving one killed and at least 20 wounded.

Anger over lack of potable water, electricity outages, high unemployment and corruption spilled into the streets of the southern city of Basra for the third straight day on Wednesday.

One person was killed and at least 20 were wounded after security forces reportedly used live rounds and tear gas to quell the demonstration.

At least five people were killed Tuesday in similar clashes.

Video footage shows protesters throwing Molotov cocktails at a government building consumed by flames as gunfire, chanting, and whistling are heard in the background.

Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, the former leader of an anti-American sectarian militia who now leads a political coalition in parliament, condemned the tactics used by police, saying that the protesters were unarmed and “only want to live with dignity.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!