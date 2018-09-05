Names of ‘Russian suspects’ in Skripal poisoning published by UK don’t mean anything to us – Moscow
HomeWorld News

‘Ghost train’ rams into SUV in bizarre incident (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
‘Ghost train’ rams into SUV in bizarre incident (PHOTOS)
© Twitter @sledcom_rf
A locomotive, with nobody ‘behind the wheel’, crashed into an SUV in Russia’s southeastern Siberia, leaving one woman injured and authorities baffled by the mysterious incident.

An investigation was launched on Wednesday after the train rammed through a white Mitsubishi Outlander in the Irkutsk region. The locomotive appears to be an ordinary vehicle, however, nobody was driving it.

“A locomotive without driver rammed a SUV in Siberia,” the Russian Investigative Committee said, publishing photos of the crash. The white car has apparently suffered severe damage, with its hood torn apart.

The passenger of the car was sent to hospital, her condition is unclear. Investigators are currently trying to find out how the train started moving in the first place.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies