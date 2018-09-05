A real pizza work: Dominos driver battles Typhoon Jebi to make delivery on time (VIDEO)
As wind speeds reached up to 135mph, one plucky and perhaps crazy delivery worker appeared to be ready to put his well-being on the line to carry out his duties.
It’s not known if the person caught on camera was in the middle of transporting a cheesy pizza, but he was togged up in full Dominos uniform. Filmed by a bystander, the driver’s struggle with Typhoon Jebi reportedly occurred on an Osaka city street.
The clip shows Typhoon force winds nearly upend the scooter motorist as he desperately - and foolheartedly - attempts to drive into the brunt of the powerful gales. Eventually the storm appears to get the better of the man, who sees his vehicle smashed to the ground.
Typhoon Jebi has been described as the most powerful storm to hit Japan in a quarter of a century. At least 11 people have been killed and more than 200 injured as the storm made landfall along the southeast coast.
・ 大阪市中央区... 非常に強い台風21号💨 大阪はかなりの被害が出ました😢 瞬間風速48メートル近い風を記録 あんな風は生まれて初めての経験でした🌪 大阪で9人の方が亡くなりました🙏 関西国際空港はタンカー⛴が風に流され連絡橋に激突💢 滑走路も浸水して復旧の見込みが立っていない状態です✈️❌ 一時的に関西で250万戸が停電しました 被害状況はまだ完全に把握されてないみたいです😫😭 ・ Osaka City. The wall of the building that fell in the strong wind of Typhoon No. 21. Osaka. Japan 🇯🇵 ・ #大阪市 #中央区 #台風 #台風21号 #被害 #関西国際空港 #大阪 #日本 #osakacity #typhoon #It'stoohot #instagram #art_japan #biloba #instagramjapan #japan_of_insta #s_shot #japan_focus #japantrip #super_japan #osaka #japan_art #japan #beautiful_japan #osaka_japan #japanbestpics #beautifulpeople #art_of_japan_
September 4, 2018
Footage of #typhoon#Jebi absolutely hammering Gobo in Wakayama prefecture, #Japan today - an exhausting and at times dangerous experience #台風第21号#台風#和歌山県pic.twitter.com/ddqjCSYbDQ— James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 4, 2018
