Kuwaiti TV host fired ‘for inappropriate dress worn during Ramadan’

A TV presenter in Kuwait has reportedly been fired after Twitter users complained that her dress was inappropriate to wear during the holy month of Ramadan.

Amal Al Awadhi was fired from a game show she was presenting on a government-owned channel earlier this week. The TV host and actress took to social media to discuss her sacking.

“I heard someone saying, ‘Take Amal Al Awadhi off air now, or I'll shut down the channel,'” she explained, noting that it happened just two minutes before the live broadcast was set to end.

While it remains unconfirmed whether her white dress was the reason for her dismissal, rumors are swirling that it was indeed the cause, after Twitter users complained about her attire online, prompting a government official to call the channel to object, Stepfeed reported.

بسبب هذا الزي تم ايقاف الفنانه #امل_العوضي عن التقديم بتلفزيون الكويت



برأيكم: هل تستحق الايقاف؟ pic.twitter.com/iAOs7rC4xt — ديوان الكويت 🇰🇼 (@aldew3n_q8) June 10, 2018

However, the TV host says she was extra careful about what she wore during the holy month of Ramadan. “Because my show was airing during Ramadan, I was extra cautious about not going against any of our traditions, I took care of what I wore and how I spoke,” she said.

Awadhi’s sacking has led to mixed reactions online, with many supporting her choice of clothing and others saying her dress should have been more modest.

because of this dress Amil is being pulled off a show on tv i mean how far do u want to take us back to the stone age or somthing like that she done nothing wrong #امل_العوضيpic.twitter.com/34T2DKbHdB — tamhunt (@ProTamhunt) June 11, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!