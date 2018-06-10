High five or hands praying? Twitter unveils #TrumpKimSummit emoji

Twitter has created a special emoji for the meeting of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, with some left guessing at what it exactly shows.

The emoji features two hands meeting and is available using a number of different hashtags, like #TrumpKimSummit, #SingaporeSummit and #TrumpKim.

US President @realdonaldtrump will meet North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un on 12 June in Singapore.



Tweet with these hashtags to unlock a special #TrumpKimSummit emoji. 👇 pic.twitter.com/THa3IRlnTi — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) June 10, 2018

Some people appeared confused about whether the emoji showed hands praying or a high five. Not everyone was pleased with Twitter’s decision.

omg #TrumpKimSummit emoji is out there to disprove the 🙏 emoji.... so what is it really??? is it one person with their hands clasped tgt or is it two people coming together for a clap...or peace — torple (@suesuebobue) June 10, 2018 A high five emoji? #TrumpKimSummit — John Kirtley ❖ (@johnkirtley) June 10, 2018 pic.twitter.com/9h4g5RNWzv — Josh Williams 🙌 (@jw) June 10, 2018

The historical summit between the two leaders is to take place in Sentosa island in Singapore on Tuesday. It is the first time a North Korean leader has met a current US president, and comes after Trump and Kim’s war of words that triggered fears of a real war on peninsula.

Twitter isn’t the only company to come up with a creative way to mark the historical gathering. In Singapore, everything from coffee cups to burgers and tacos are getting the summit treatment.

Wolf Burgers in Singapore has created a Burger for World Peace, with American cheese and Korean Bulgogi shabu brisket. Lucha Loco is selling “Rocket Man” and “El Trumpo” tacos. There is even a Bromance cocktail being sold.

The Singapore Mint produced a special medallion for the summit. A gold one costs over S$1,000 ($750) and a silver costs S$100 ($75).

