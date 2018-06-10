HomeWorld News

High five or hands praying? Twitter unveils #TrumpKimSummit emoji

Twitter has created a special emoji for the meeting of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, with some left guessing at what it exactly shows.

The emoji features two hands meeting and is available using a number of different hashtags, like #TrumpKimSummit, #SingaporeSummit and #TrumpKim.

Some people appeared confused about whether the emoji showed hands praying or a high five. Not everyone was pleased with Twitter’s decision.

The historical summit between the two leaders is to take place in Sentosa island in Singapore on Tuesday. It is the first time a North Korean leader has met a current US president, and comes after Trump and Kim’s war of words that triggered fears of a real war on peninsula.

Twitter isn’t the only company to come up with a creative way to mark the historical gathering. In Singapore, everything from coffee cups to burgers and tacos are getting the summit treatment.

Wolf Burgers in Singapore has created a Burger for World Peace, with American cheese and Korean Bulgogi shabu brisket. Lucha Loco is selling “Rocket Man” and “El Trumpo” tacos. There is even a Bromance cocktail being sold.

The Singapore Mint produced a special medallion for the summit. A gold one costs over S$1,000 ($750) and a silver costs S$100 ($75).

