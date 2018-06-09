Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators meet in Singapore (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalikes turned heads in Singapore on Saturday when they staged a bizarre summit of their own in a shopping center over a seafood dinner.

The real-life peace summit between the two world leaders is set to take place next Tuesday. But before Trump and Kim attempt to solve the political crisis plaguing the Korean Peninsula, two professional lookalikes gave the media a sneak glimpse of what might happen next week.

Playing the role of the controversial Republican, Dennis Alan began impersonating Donald Trump last year. The US native sat down with Australian Howard X, who acted as the North Korean supreme leader, as they both ate chilli crab during a bizarre and uncanny photo-op.

Footage of the event shows the two characters surrounded by media and eager onlookers.

“I hope that after this summit the world is a safe place,” said the faux Trump.

Kim Jong-un’s doppelganger told the media that he gets a lot of female attention for his role as North Korea’s leader.

“Women tell me I am better looking than the real Kim. Yeah, I’m a little thinner. I can’t catch up with him. I mean, I try to eat and eat and eat, but he is just getting too fat too fast. I think I’m going to be out of a job soon with how fat he is getting,” Howard X said.