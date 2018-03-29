Sarkozy to face trial for alleged spying on probe into campaign corruption

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial for allegedly misusing his influence to spy on an investigation into his 2007 presidential bid. It was claimed the campaign was funded by former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

France’s financial prosecutor has confirmed that the former president will stand trial for influence peddling, according to Reuters. He’s accused of securing leaked details of a probe into the alleged illicit funding of the presidential campaign.

Investigators examining allegations that Sarkozy’s campaign was funded by Libya began to suspect that he was monitoring the probe using a network of informants. The case will come before France’s highest court.

Sarkozy says accusations of illicit Libyan funding ‘web of lies’ https://t.co/KTy2G97Yu0pic.twitter.com/hTyJkYg5Ew — RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2018

Lawyers for Sarkozy said in a statement that they will appeal the decision to take him to court.

The decision comes just days after Sarkozy was indicted for illicit campaign financing, misappropriation of Libyan public funds and passive corruption.

Sarkozy, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, denies all the allegations against him. The accusations first emerged in 2012 and a judicial inquiry was launched a year later.

