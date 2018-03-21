Sarkozy indicted over Libyan financing of 2007 election campaign – reports

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is reportedly under formal investigation over allegations that his 2007 election campaign received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

According to a source in the judiciary, Sarkozy is being investigated for illicit campaign financing, misappropriation of Libyan public funds and passive corruption, Reuters reports. According to Le Monde, several former senior figures in the Gaddafi regime have provided new evidence confirming the allegations of illicit financing.

DETAILS: Nicolas Sarkozy in police custody over alleged Libyan aid to help fund his 2007 presidential election campaign https://t.co/PmVkbwb2FQpic.twitter.com/HZ7uYAJFKN — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2018

Sarkozy, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, denies the allegations. The former French president faced two days of questioning before being released from judicial detention on Wednesday afternoon.

The allegations against Sarkozy emerged in 2012 and a judicial inquiry was launched in 2013. In November 2016, middleman Ziad Takieddine said he transported €5 million from Tripoli to Paris in late 2006 and early 2007.

READ MORE: Gaddafi claims over financing Sarkozy presidential campaign reappear on French TV

Takieddine’s statements corroborated remarks made by the former director of military intelligence of the Gaddafi regime, Abdallah Senoussi, in his evidence to the National Transitional Council of Libya, the de facto Libyan government during the country’s civil war.



Like this story? Share it with a friend!