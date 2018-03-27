Kim Jong-un & Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held talks in Beijing, in Kim's first foreign trip since taking office. Kim's wife reportedly accompanied him.

Both Chinese and North Korean state media have confirmed that Kim is on a state visit to China. Kim arrived at the invitation of the Chinese president, according to North Korean media.

The visit, the details of which had been veiled in secrecy, was also confirmed by the South Korean president’s office. Yoon Young-chan, the chief presidential press secretary, told media on Wednesday that Seoul had been notified by China of Kim’s upcoming visit.

