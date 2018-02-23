Trump announces ‘largest-ever’ sanctions on North Korea

The Trump administration has launched new sanctions against 50 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses in the latest bid to ratchet up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program.

It is the biggest package of sanctions yet against North Korea.

“Today I am announcing that we are launching the largest-ever set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime,” Trump said according to the released excerpts of his Friday speech.

He said the sanctions will target more than 50 “vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses that are assisting North Korea in evading sanctions.”

The US has been imposing sanctions on North Korea on a regular basis over the last year in an attempt to put pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. North Korea last year conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test despite UN Security Council resolutions.