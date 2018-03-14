Merkel secures fourth term as chancellor after parliamentary approval

German MPs have approved Angela Merkel’s candidature as chancellor. Merkel has thus secured her fourth term as the country’s leader after months of political gambling.

The 63-year-old chancellor received 364 ‘yes’ votes from members of her ‘grand coalition’, which comprises the CDU and CSU sister parties, as well as the Social Democrats. There were 315 votes against her, with nine abstentions.

"I accept the vote," Merkel said.Bundestag speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble replied, saying he wished Merkel “strenght and success and God’s blessing in accomplishing your great mission.”

German media says 35 coalition MPs either voted against Merkel or abstained as the three parties occupy as many as 399 seats in the lower house (Bundestag). Merkel, who will lead the country for the fourth consecutive term, has to take a formal oath in front of federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier later in the day.

