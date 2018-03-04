‘Grand coalition’ with Merkel approved by German Social Democrat members after months of uncertainty

German’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to form a grand coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the CDU, after months of political uncertainty.

Some 66 percent of the SPD members approved entering a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), the social democrats’ official confirmed on Sunday after a postal ballot.

“We now have clarity,” SPD chief Olaf Schols announced in the party’s HQ in Berlin. He added that he'll work on putting a cabinet together this week. Scholz has already informed Merkel on his party fellows’ decision.

The stalemate to form a government has lasted for months, following the September 24 general election. The "grand coalition" has governed Germany since 2013.

If the Social Democrat members voted against the talks, it would almost certainly trigger fresh elections that could end Merkel’s 12-year leadership of the country.

In late February CDU on its part approved a coalition deal with the SPD. The Christian Democrats' conference in Berlin followed Merkel’s announcement of her picks for a new, younger cabinet intended to rejuvenate the party.

