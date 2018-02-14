The Dictator or Duterte? Sort Hollywood spoof from quotes by the Philippines leader (QUIZ)

The Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte has established himself as a ‘strongman’ prepared to take on the nation’s drug and terrorism problems — and using colorful language while he’s about it.

Since taking office two years ago, Duterte has come out with some explosive quotes, from claiming to have killed suspected criminals while he was mayor of Davao City, to threatening to shoot female rebels in the vagina.

Duterte, who has issued extreme ultimatums to drug suspects, recently remarked that a successful future for the Philippines may rely on his dictatorial style. With Duterte likening his style of leadership to that of a despot, can you spot his quotes amongst those of the fictional tyrant portrayed by actor Sacha Baron Cohen in the Hollywood movie, The Dictator?

