Turkey will ‘thwart games’ along its borders, starting at Manbij in Syria - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will start from the town of Manbij in northern Syria to “thwart games” along its borders, Reuters reported.

Manbij, controlled by US-backed Kurdish militia, is located some 100km from Afrin, where Turkey’s general staff officially declared the start of ‘Operation Olive Branch’ on January

READ MORE: Turkish actions in Syria distract from efforts to defeat ISIS – US defense secretary

“I have doubts about the humanity of those who support this organization (People's Protection Units, also called YPG) and call Turkey an invader,” Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW