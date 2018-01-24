Turkey's Erdogan says will start from Syria's Manbij to ‘thwart games’ along its borders
Turkey will ‘thwart games’ along its borders, starting at Manbij in Syria - Erdogan
A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 23, 2018 © Khalil Ashawi / Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will start from the town of Manbij in northern Syria to “thwart games” along its borders, Reuters reported.

Manbij, controlled by US-backed Kurdish militia, is located some 100km from Afrin, where Turkey’s general staff officially declared the start of ‘Operation Olive Branch’ on January

“I have doubts about the humanity of those who support this organization (People's Protection Units, also called YPG) and call Turkey an invader,” Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara.

