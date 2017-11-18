Russian strategic bombers strike ISIS targets in south-east Syria for third day – military

The Russian Air Force continues its efforts to help the Syrian government completely eliminate Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Syria, with its long-range bombers having carried out a new successful airstrike on terrorists' positions.

Six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, with air cover provided by Su-30 fighters, were on a mission in eastern Syria close to Iraq's border on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian bombers targeted IS strongholds in an area near Abu Kamal in the Deir ez-Zor province. A number of terrorists were killed, while their armored vehicles and other weapons were destroyed, the Russian military announced.