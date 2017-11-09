Last ISIS stronghold in Syria, Abu Kamal, totally liberated – Syrian Army
The Syrian Army has liberated the city of Abu Kamal, destroying the last Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) stronghold in Syria. Abu Kamal’s fall signals the end of IS as a terrorist group, army commanders said.
"The liberation of Abu Kamal city is very important because it signals the general fall of the terrorist Daesh organisation's project in the region," a statement from the army's general command said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW