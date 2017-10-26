Twitter announces policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by RT

Twitter has banned RT and another Russian news outlet, Sputnik, from placing any advertisements. The action comes after they “attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government.”

The social network says it will give away money already earned from the two companies.

“Early this year, the US intelligence community named RT and Sputnik as implementing state-sponsored Russian efforts to interfere with and disrupt the 2016 presidential election, which is not something we want on Twitter,” the California-based company said in a statement on its blog.

“Twitter has made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately,” Twitter said.

Twitter has made policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik: https://t.co/APlYir211t — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) October 26, 2017

READ MORE: Revealed: How Twitter pushed RT to spend big on 2016 US election

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has posted the social network’s own pitch for an RT advertising campaign ahead of last year’s election, in which Twitter said that the news site would provide an “unbiased point view of the US Elections with an edge.”

“Hope Jack Dorsey [Twitter CEO] won’t forget to tell Congress how Twitter pitched RT to spend big $$s on US election ad campaign,” tweeted Simonyan.

A reminder @RT_com is an exemplary @Twitter partner – could share their US elex pitch deck if interested. Incl…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8axt9gZhPz — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) October 26, 2017

"Deliver an unbiased point view of the US Elections with an edge utilizing the powerful technology of Twitter in real-time". Curious...(2/2) pic.twitter.com/V2VjSH70er — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) October 26, 2017

MORE TO FOLLOW