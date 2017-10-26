Twitter decision on RT & Sputnik aggressive step, retaliation to follow – Russian Foreign Ministry
"We consider this a yet another aggressive step aiming to block the activity of Russian channel RT," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement to the channel. She added that the ministry considers the move a "result of pressure from some of the US establishment and security services."
"Retaliatory measures will naturally follow," the official added.
Zakharova said the step was an "unprecedented attack" which prevents the Russian media from doing their job. She added the step was a "blatant violation" of both international norms and US laws providing freedom of speech.
The fact that privately-owned corporations are now involved demonstrates that "US power brokers" are after the media, the spokeswoman said.
URGENT: Twitter announces policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by RT https://t.co/NWgqVwh4H5pic.twitter.com/M8IBq2yIpd— RT (@RT_com) 26 октября 2017 г.