60 high-rise buildings across Britain fail safety tests in Grenfell probe - UK government

The UK government has found that cladding on 60 high-rise blocks in 25 local authority failed to meet safety standards, as part of an investigation launched in the wake of the fire at the Grenfell tower block which killed 79 people.

Tests are being conducted on up to 600 buildings as part of the investigation and every building tested so far has failed.

The highly flammable cladding is widely believed to be the main reason why the fire at the Grenfell block spread so quickly and multiple evacuations of at-risk tower blocks have taken place in the past fortnight.