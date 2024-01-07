icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2024 04:05
India’s landmark Sun probe reaches final destination

The spacecraft will undertake a comprehensive study “for benefit of the entire humanity,” according to New Delhi
India's Aditya-L1 spacecraft ©  isro.gov.in

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, was successfully inserted into the desired orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday, marking yet another achievement in the nation’s space exploration ambitions.

The mission, which was launched by ISRO last September, carries seven different payloads to observe the light from the Sun and measure the parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

The spacecraft reached the Lagrange point (L1), named after the Italian astronomer Joseph Louis Lagrange, which is a relatively stable location for the mission to make observations of the Sun for the next five years. 

“What we have achieved today is the exact placement based on our measurement and very correct prediction of the velocity requirement. Right now, in our calculation, it is at the right place, but we are going to monitor for the next few hours to see whether it is at the right place,” ISRO chairman S. Somanath told reporters when answering questions on the successful placing of Aditya-L1.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the scientists and to applaud this “extraordinary feat.”

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realizing among the most complex and intricate space missions,” Modi said in his post on Saturday adding that the “the new frontiers of science” will be pursued for the benefit of mankind.

The message was echoed by President Rashtrapati Bhavan, who said that the mission “will enhance our knowledge of the Sun-Earth System and benefit the entire humanity,” while celebrating the “significant participation of women scientists.”

Aditya-L1 is a unique spacecraft designed to study all three layers of the Sun to better understand “solar activity, the safer are ground-based assets in sectors like telecom, electricity and aviation,” according to Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO.

Through this solar probe, ISRO would be able to increase its assets in space owing to the self-reliance afforded by the program. It will also support the operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to help protect the nation’s space-based assets.

