icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2023 06:43
HomeIndia

India launches probe to Sun

The mission, which aims to study the solar atmosphere, will take 125 days to reach the designated point
ISRO / AFP
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Aditya-L1 spacecraft take off from Sriharikota, on a voyage to the center of the Sun, on September 2, 2023

India’s maiden solar mission – Aditya-L1 – was launched on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre launch pad on Sriharikota island in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. 

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) first solar space observatory was launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and carries seven different payloads. Four of the payloads will observe the light from the Sun and the other three will measure the parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Ahead of the launch, ISRO chief S Somanath told reporters that the Aditya L1 satellite will take 125 days to reach the Lagrangian point (L1), named after the Italian astronomer Joseph Louis Lagrange.

Following the launch, Aditya-L1 will stay in Earth-bound orbits for 16 days as it conducts five maneuvers to gain the necessary velocity for its journey. The satellite and its payloads will be placed in a fixed orbit of the Sun-Earth system and will continue to orbit around the Sun to collect data. According to the ISRO, Aditya-L1 will remain approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from the Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide crucial information to understand solar phenomena, such as the heating of the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, as well as the ejection of the magnetic field and plasma from the corona, solar flares, and pre-flare activity.

As RT reported earlier, the data collected from the solar probe will help India train astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission – the country’s first human spaceflight program, for which trials will begin in October.

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
Whistleblowers of America
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies