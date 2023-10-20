New Delhi to continue humanitarian aid to Palestine

India has donated nearly $30 million to war-torn Palestine in just over two decades

India’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had already donated $29.53 million to Palestine from 2002 through 2023 and will continue providing financial support. This decision comes amidst a deadly escalation between Israel and Palestine following a surprise attack on Israeli settlements by the military group Hamas, which governs Gaza.

“India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through donations to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA),” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He stated that New Delhi increased its yearly contribution from $1.25 million to $5 million in 2018 and has recently renewed its pledge to continue donations for the next two years.

The spokesperson also reiterated India’s position in favor of “direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution” to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. He also revealed that four Indians are stuck in Gaza amid the escalation, while 12-13 remain in the West Bank as efforts are underway to rescue them.

He underlined, however, that those numbers cannot be officially confirmed. After violence broke out, India evacuated 1,200 civilians from Israel as part of the government’s ‘Operation Ajay’ initiative.

In September 2022, India’s Foreign Minister said that New Delhi had assured “continued humanitarian assistance” to another war-torn country, Ukraine.

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in a conversation with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian authority. Modi also conveyed his condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, adding that he shared his “deep concern at the terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security situation in the region.”

A day earlier, Modi had said he was “deeply shocked” at the tragic loss of life at the hospital, where an apparent missile attack killed hundreds of civilians. Israel and Palestine have traded accusations over the attack.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s main opposition party, Congress, also called for an end to the “cycle of hostilities” between Israel and Palestine, condemning barbarity on both sides. “The killing of thousands of innocent civilians, including children in Gaza, and the collective punishment of millions of people by cutting off their food, water, and electricity are crimes against humanity,” he posted on X on Thursday. At the same time, Gandhi also condemned “Hamas’ killing of innocent Israelis and taking of hostages.”

Several opposition leaders earlier this week held a meeting with Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Al-Haija, who expressed hope that New Delhi, having a friendly relationship with both Israel and Palestine, would use its influence to urge Tel Aviv to end the blockade and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza, according to a report from PTI new agency. Speaking with PTI after the meeting, the Palestinian envoy said that the Indian government would play a “good role” in mediating with both sides.