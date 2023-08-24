Indian wrestlers banned from using flag and anthem at world championship

United World Wrestling has suspended India’s membership over a failure to hold elections

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday for its failure to hold elections, amid a dispute between athletes and the former head of the federation.

The decision means Indian wrestlers will have to compete as neutrals at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month, which will serve as an Olympic qualification event. The athletes are barred from using the national flag and anthem should they achieve a podium finish.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is considering its options, according to acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey. India is scheduled to hold selection trials for the World Championships in Patiala, Punjab on Friday and Saturday.

The suspension order came after the UWW had urged the IOA to “respect” a 45-day deadline to conduct elections for India’s wrestling body. The international organization had also threatened to suspend the IOA in January and May, warning that failing to hold elections could lead to sanctions.

Thursday’s decision also follows an ultimatum issued by the UWW in June, after Indian Olympic wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, accused former WFI president Brij Bhushan – who also serves as an MP for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – of sexual harassment.

A 37-day sit-in protest was held in the heart of New Delhi as the wrestlers demanded Singh’s arrest. In June, the protest was called off after the Narendra Modi-led government intervened to address the grievances against the former WFI chief.

Singh, 66, is a six-term member of parliament, during five of which he has represented the BJP. He served three four-year terms as WFI president, the maximum tenure allowed before leaving the position earlier this year. Elections for his successor were initially scheduled for June, but have repeatedly been postponed due to the wrestlers’ protests and court orders.

The most recent date for the vote was fixed for August 12, but polling was again put off one day before the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a stay. Singh’s aide, Sanjay Singh, and former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran are among the contenders to succeed him.

Though Singh has denied any wrongdoing, the Delhi Police’s charge sheet states that the politician is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking. He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual harassment stalking. Court hearings are continuing.