icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner chief ‘was a talented man’ – Putin
24 Aug, 2023 14:47
HomeIndia

Indian wrestlers banned from using flag and anthem at world championship

United World Wrestling has suspended India’s membership over a failure to hold elections
Indian wrestlers banned from using flag and anthem at world championship
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat (2nd L), Bajrang Punia (C) and Vinesh Phogat (2nd R) attempt to march to India's new parliament. ©  Arun THAKUR / AFP

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday for its failure to hold elections, amid a dispute between athletes and the former head of the federation.   

The decision means Indian wrestlers will have to compete as neutrals at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month, which will serve as an Olympic qualification event. The athletes are barred from using the national flag and anthem should they achieve a podium finish.  

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is considering its options, according to acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey. India is scheduled to hold selection trials for the World Championships in Patiala, Punjab on Friday and Saturday.  

The suspension order came after the UWW had urged the IOA to “respect” a 45-day deadline to conduct elections for India’s wrestling body. The international organization had also threatened to suspend the IOA in January and May, warning that failing to hold elections could lead to sanctions.    

Thursday’s decision also follows an ultimatum issued by the UWW in June, after Indian Olympic wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, accused former WFI president Brij Bhushan – who also serves as an MP for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – of sexual harassment.  

Protesting Indian wrestlers move the battle from street to courtroom
Read more
Protesting Indian wrestlers move the battle from street to courtroom

A 37-day sit-in protest was held in the heart of New Delhi as the wrestlers demanded Singh’s arrest. In June, the protest was called off after the Narendra Modi-led government intervened to address the grievances against the former WFI chief.  

Singh, 66, is a six-term member of parliament, during five of which he has represented the BJP. He served three four-year terms as WFI president, the maximum tenure allowed before leaving the position earlier this year. Elections for his successor were initially scheduled for June, but have repeatedly been postponed due to the wrestlers’ protests and court orders.   

The most recent date for the vote was fixed for August 12, but polling was again put off one day before the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a stay. Singh’s aide, Sanjay Singh, and former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran are among the contenders to succeed him.  

Though Singh has denied any wrongdoing, the Delhi Police’s charge sheet states that the politician is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking. He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual harassment stalking. Court hearings are continuing.

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies