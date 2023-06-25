icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2023 19:46
HomeIndia

Protesting Indian wrestlers move the battle from street to courtroom

The president of the wrestling federation, a six-term ruling-party MP, is in the dock for alleged sexual misconduct

By Joydeep Sen Gupta, Asia Editor

Protesting Indian wrestlers move the battle from street to courtroom
Protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation, in Kolkata on May 29, 2023. ©  DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

A group of Indian wrestlers who have accused the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and sparked a nationwide protest movement, on Sunday announced that, for now, they were moving their street protest to the court.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweets that hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for living up to its pledge of filing a charge sheet against Singh, who is a member of Parliament (MP) in the ruling party. The call to suspend the protests came after India’s federal minister for youth and sports affairs, Anurag Thakur, assured the protesting wrestlers that the probe into the allegations against Singh was concluded on June 15 and its findings would be made public soon.

The three wrestlers made a live address on social media to clarify their stand on the ongoing protests and their imminent course of action. “Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for the fulfillment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections,” they said, referring to the upcoming WFI elections and sports minister Thakur’s promise that Singh and his family members would not be allowed to participate.

Indian government faces rising protests over sexual assault claims against MP
Read more
Indian government faces rising protests over sexual assault claims against MP

The wrestlers have been camping in the capital New Delhi since April 23 as part of their protest. The case has gained international attention. Earlier this month, Sports and Rights Alliance, a global coalition of non-governmental organizations that promotes human rights in sports, urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure a transparent, independent and impartial investigation into the wrestlers’ allegations.

Singh, a six-term MP, has denied any wrongdoing, despite at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor, having accused him of misconduct, including inappropriate touching, molestation and soliciting “sexual favors” in exchange for professional assistance and support.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Should I stay or should I go?’ Thembisa Fakude, senior research fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues
0:00
29:26
‘If the West doesn’t come to its senses on Ukraine, nukes could be used by Russia’ – Sergey Karaganov
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies