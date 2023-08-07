icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 14:41
HomeIndia

Indian opposition leader back in parliament ahead of no-trust vote

Parliament has restored the membership of Congress Party’s Rahul Gandhi one day before no-confidence motion debate opens
Indian opposition leader back in parliament ahead of no-trust vote
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the party headquarters in New Delhi on August 4, 2023, after the Supreme Court suspended his defamation conviction. ©  Arun SANKAR / AFP

The secretariat of Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament, restored the membership of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, after the country’s Supreme Court last Friday suspended his two-year jail sentence for defamation. The development is likely to give a boost to the opposition as it gears up to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week.

India’s main opposition Congress Party welcomed the reinstatement of Gandhi, the scion of the historic family that ruled India for 60 of the 75 years since it gained independence from the British, as the member of parliament (MP) from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. He was suspended earlier this year following his conviction in a defamation case –over a remark mocking the prime minister– by a lower court in Gujarat, Modi’s home state.

The decision to reinstate as an MP is a welcome step,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a tweet, adding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Modi government in “whatever time left of their tenure” should concentrate on “actual governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders.”

Gandhi’s reinstatement as an MP brought cheer to INDIA, a new alliance of opposition groups formed last month by 26 parties in an attempt to take on the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year’s national elections.  The opposition leaders were seen celebrating Gandhi’s reinstatement as an MP by distributing sweets.

The Congress Party said that it would like Gandhi to be a key speaker in the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha that will be held from Tuesday to Thursday and will address the months-long ethnic violence in the remote northeastern state of Manipur. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told news agency ANI that the party is certain that Gandhi will participate in the debate on the parliamentary no-trust motion. 

Gandhi’s presence will strengthen our ranks. A no-confidence motion is coming up tomorrow; this will bolster our arguments on why this government has lost the confidence of India,” he said.

On Monday, shortly after his MP status was restored, Gandhi was back in the newly-built parliament complex after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. “If not today, then tomorrow, the truth will triumph. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind about what I have to do and what my work is. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support,” the Congress leader said at a press conference on Friday.

Modi faces no-confidence test over Manipur violence
Read more
Modi faces no-confidence test over Manipur violence

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a notice to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the house from Monday to Friday to support the government’s stand and important bills to be introduced.

While the no-confidence vote is not expected to become a challenge to the Modi-led government, which enjoys a comfortable majority of 331 seats in the 543-member lower house, the opposition is holding that it will force the Indian leader to address the situation in Manipur –something he hasn’t done, despite violence raging in the remote hilly state since early May. 

In 2018, the Modi-led government comfortably won a vote of no-confidence brought forward by the Telugu Desam Party of N. Chandrababu Naidu and backed by numerous opposition parties. At the time, 325 MPs voted against the motion.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
Profile of a warmonger: Jake Sullivan
0:00
24:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies