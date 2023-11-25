icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2023 10:37
HomeBusiness News

EU state to secure its energy supply working with Türkiye

Hungary intends to clinch an agreement with Turkish state-run oil and gas firm by year's end, foreign minister says
EU state to secure its energy supply working with Türkiye
© AFP / Federico Parra

Budapest is planning to clinch a gas-supply deal with Turkish state-run energy company Botas,  the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peter Szijjarto has said.

“Türkiye will continue to play an important part in Hungary’s energy supply, with negotiations underway to sign a gas purchase agreement with Turkey’s largest energy company by the end of the year,” the minister said in a Facebook post, according to news agency TASS.

Szijjarto had previously said that Budapest was planning to purchase 275 million cubic meters of gas produced in Türkiye in spring-to-summer 2024, adding that work on the agreement with Botas was nearing completion.

According to the minister, the deal will further increase Türkiye’s role in ensuring Hungary’s energy security.

He also highlighted the importance of Türkiye as a transit country for existing gas flows from Russia and other producers like Azerbaijan, which has increased supplies to the EU in recent years, and Turkmenistan, which is seen as a potential energy exporter for the bloc.

READ MORE: EU energy chief tells member state to ditch Russian gas

For these reasons, energy cooperation between Hungary and Türkiye is “acquiring a new dimension,” Szijjarto said.

Hungary is still receiving most of its gas from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches running through Bulgaria and Serbia. However, Budapest continues its policy of diversifying energy sources and supplies. At the same time, the country’s government promises it won’t abandon long-term contracts with proven and reliable partners, including Russia’s Gazprom.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
Stuck on China
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies